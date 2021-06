Bhubaneswar : Odisha’s pride and ace sprinter Dutee Chand has been nominated from Odisha for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2021 , informed State Sports and Youth Services Department here on Tuesday.

Similarly , the department has also nominated Olympian Anuradha Biswal for the Dhyan Chand Award 2021 and hockey coach Kalu Charan Choudhury for the Dronacharya Award 2021 respectively.