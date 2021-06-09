Odisha : Special Relief Commissioner directs district Collectors & Municipal Commissioners to be prepared for heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar : In view of heavy rainfall in many districts of Odisha from June 10 to 14 ,as predicted by Regional Meterological department . Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena writes all district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to be prepared for all adverse situations.

SRC has directed all flood control rooms present in different districts to work now on emergency basis in 24 hrs shift ad with high efficiency. While, the district collectors of the areas prone to flood and landslides should be well prepared with plans related to rescue operations.

Further, all shelter homes should be ready for people so that in need they can move to them for safely, he added.