Odisha, South African scientists jointly turn coffee waste into cleaner biofuels

Bhubaneswar: A team led by Odisha scientist Dr Sanjib Kumar Karmee and South African scientist Prof Sanette Marx jointly developed new technical methods for turning coffee waste into clean liquid biofuels. Other researchers of this team include Dr Roelf Venter, Tony de Milem, Jaco Louw and Chantelle Truter.

In his reaction Dr Karmee said, this success is a complete team effort and it is the output of experimental work he along with other researchers carried out at the North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The research findings are published in the prestigious journal Biofuels (Taylor & Francis Group).

Worldwide, daily more than 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed. Most of the residues of coffee grounds used to make drinks are thrown away. Around 6-9 million tonnes of spent coffee grounds are dumped in landfills every year. This is detrimental from the environment and sustainable living point of view since decomposition of coffee grounds releases methane into the atmosphere, which is a potent greenhouse gas and has a global warming potential up to 86 times greater than carbon dioxide. However, using the newly developed technical methods by us coffee wastes can be converted into biodiesel and renewable diesel Dr Karmee said. This technology is of significant importance for farmers and entrepreneurs since it is about conversion of waste to wealth.

It is worth noting that Koraput, Rayagada, Phulbani and Keonjhar are among the major coffee producing districts of Odisha.

