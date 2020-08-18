Odisha: Sonepur District reports 24 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally stands at 367

Sonepur: Sonepur District reports 24 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total tally stands at the district 367.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2239 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1416 from quarantine centres & 823 local contacts. Tally stands at 64533.Khordha reports another record high of 419 cases followed by Ganjam with 246 positives. Steep rise of 147 new cases in Nayagarh. A total of six districts report 100-plus cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 130
3. Bargarh: 51
4. Bhadrak: 73
5. Balangir: 66
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Dhenkanal: 36
9. Gajapati: 42
10. Ganjam: 246
11. Jagatsinghpur: 26
12. Jajpur: 75
13. Jharsuguda: 13
14. Kalahandi: 21
15. Kandhamal: 90
16. Kendrapada: 7
17. Keonjhar: 72
18. Khurda: 419
19. Koraput: 91
20. Malkangiri: 55
21. Mayurbhanj: 80
22. Nawarangpur: 14
23. Nayagarh: 147
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 40
26. Rayagada: 120
27. Sambalpur: 53
28. Sonepur: 24
29. Sundargarh: 64
New Recoveries: 1503
Cumulative Tested: 1009454
Positive: 64533
Recovered: 43779
Active Cases: 20339