Odisha: Snowfall witnessed at Daringbadi, Killawadi and Kutubadi areas

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal shivers as mercury continues to plummet; snowfall witnessed at Daringbadi, Killawadi and Kutubadi areas. As cold wave sweeps several parts of the State, picturesque Daringbadi, known as the ‘Kashmir’ of Odisha, witnesses season’s first snowfall on Monday.

The cold wave conditions continued in the State with the minimum (night) temperatures plummeting at several places. The IMD’s Regional office here said 13stations in State recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius . Phulbani recorded the lowest temperature at 4 degree Celsius. Other places where the minimum temperature plummeted below 10°C are Angul (6), Baripada (8.5), Jharsuguda (7.5), Keonjhar (9), Sundargarh (7.5), Bhawanipatna (7.2), Balangir (8.8), Koraput (6.6), Titlagarh (9), Sonepur (9.2), Daringbadi (5.5), and Boudh (9.5). Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered minimum temperature of 11.7°C and 10.5°C, respectively.

