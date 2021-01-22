Odisha slipped to the 14th position in the second edition of India Innovation Index released by the NITI Aayog

New Delhi: Odisha has slipped to the 14th position in the second edition of India Innovation Index released by the NITI Aayog on Wednesday.

As per the India Innovation Index 2020, Odisha is among four States that found place at the bottom of the index. The other three States are Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. In the first edition of the innovation index ranking released in 2019, Odisha had ranked 12th in the list.The NITI Aayog index 2020 showed that Karnataka continued to be the top-ranking major State in innovation followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has topped in the North East and Hill States list and Delhi was ranked the highest amongst Union Territories and City States followed by Chandigarh and Daman & Diu.