Bhubaneswar : As now only six days left to the auspicious Ratha Yatra festival, the 12 “Duara Bedha” of the 3 “Rathas” have been fixed after the completion of “Rupa Ankana” in them and the construction work of the chariot is on its final stage, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Besides, The work of colouring continues at a brisk pace. The fixing of “Pata” on the four sides of the “Ratha” is also complete.