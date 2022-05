Bhubaneswar :Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator today informed that the Snana Purnima ritual and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be held with the participation of devotees this year.

They had a crucial meeting with representatives of Chhatisa Nijoga today. The Collector, chief of Daitapati Nijog and others were present in the meeting.