Bhubaneswar: Odisha sizzles under intense heatwave condition as 28 places record temperature above 40 degree Celsius; Sonepur hottest at 43.8 degree Celsius followed by Bhubaneswar (43.3)

Angul (43.1), Talcher (43), Bolangir (42.3), Jharsuguda (42.2), Boudh (42), Sambalpur (41.7), Titlagarh & Dhenkanal (41.6), Nayagarh (41.5), Cuttack (41.1)