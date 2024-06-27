Odisha Single Window Committee Approves Over Rs. 900 Crore for 102 MW Renewable Power Projects

Bhubaneswar : In a major stride towards a sustainable energy future, the Single Window Committee (SWC) of the Energy Department, chaired by Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Odisha, has approved investment proposals worth Rs.903.41 crores. This substantial investment aims to establish transformative green energy projects, reinforcing the state’s commitment to meeting its RE target of 10 GW by 2030.

In its 6th meeting, the SWC sanctioned significant investments in the Renewable Energy sector, covering two major wind energy projects and several solar power initiatives.

HPCL Renewable & Green Energy Limited will set up a 48 MW wind energy project in Umerkote, Nawarangpur district, while ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited will develop a 49.5 MW wind energy project in Astaranga, Puri district. The total investment for these wind energy projects stands at Rs. 881.28 crores.

Similarly, Visaka Industries Limited will implement a 0.72 MW solar project in Maneswar, Sambalpur district, ITC will establish a 0.8 MW solar project in Jatani, Khordha district, AMP Energy will develop a 2.2 MW solar project in Kansbahal, Sundergarh district and Odisha Television Limited will set up a 1 MW solar project in Sarua, Khordha district. The total investment for these solar power projects stand at Rs.22.13 crores.

These approved projects, with a combined capacity of 102.22 MW, mark a significant advancement in Odisha’s renewable energy landscape. The state government is resolute in its efforts to promote green energy. The Energy Department, Government of Odisha is focused on promoting sustainable and Renewable Energy within the State through GRIDCO, the state designated Nodal Agency.

Till date, SWC of Energy Department has approved investment proposals totaling to Rs. 3723.57 crores with 499. 48 MW capacity in Renewable Energy Sector under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022.