Odisha SIM Box Racket Linked to Jharkhand; Shocking Details Emerge

Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda made significant revelations regarding the recent bust of two SIM box rackets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. He disclosed that these rackets have links in Jharkhand, with another operation underway there. A police team will soon visit Jharkhand to conduct raids.

During the raids, 12 SIM boxes and 481 active SIM cards were seized, along with 810 extra standby SIM cards. The devices were used to make international and national calls, bypassing traditional networks. The accused, Raju Mandal from West Bengal, operated the SIM boxes with assistance from Asadur Jaman, and the calls were linked to countries like Pakistan, China, and the Middle East.