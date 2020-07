Bhawanipatna: Massive door to door survey will be done on Saturday and Sunday in Bhawanipatna muncipality. Shutdown declared. 22 senior officials deployed for supervision.

Massive door to door survey will be done on Saturday and Sunday in Bhawanipatna muncipality. Shutdown declared. 22 senior officials deployed for supervision. Pls cooperate with survey team. Dont hide your symptoms. Keep your family and community safe!!! — DM KALAHANDI (@DmKalahandi) July 24, 2020

Related

comments