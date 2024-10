Odisha SHG Members in 14 Cyclone-Prone Districts to Receive Disaster Management Training

Odisha’s Mission Shakti, in collaboration with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), is empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) members to lead disaster response efforts. Recognizing women’s crucial role in disaster risk reduction, the initiative focuses on equipping SHG members with skills in rescue, evacuation, and first aid. Training will be provided to at least 50 SHG members across 3,922 panchayats in 14 disaster-prone districts, aiming to reach 1.81 lakh members in a year. Already, 200 SHG members in Ganjam and Chhatrapur have been trained, strengthening local resilience and ensuring faster recovery during natural disasters.