Odisha: Seven new #COVID19 positive cases reported from #Ganjam district

Berhampur: Seven new positive cases reported from Ganjam district. With this total cases in the district reached at 348.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 67 new COVID19 confirmed cases taking the total count to 1336. Out of the 67 fresh cases, 60 were detected in quarantine centres, 4 in home quarantine and 3 are local cases. Of the total 67 new #COVID19 cases, highest 16 cases reported from Puri, Nayagarh 13, Bolangir 7, Ganjam 7, Angul 6, Sundergarh 4, Kalahandi 4, Khurda 3, Cuttack 2, Malkangiri 2, Dhenkanal 1, Nuapada 1 & Jagatsinghpur 1. Samples tested on Saturday: 5388

Cumulative: 123834

