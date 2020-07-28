Odisha: Semiliguda cops seizes huge quantity of contraband

Report by Nishapati Nayak; Semiliguda: Raid conducted by Semiliguda Police on illegal transportation of ganja yesterday night at about 1 am on Pakjhola road (Kokriguda-Pakjhola road) under Semiliguda block of pottangi constituency . In which one brown colour Eicher vehicle bearing Regd. No. HR-55-R-3106, one Pick up vehicle bearing Regd. No. OR-10-H-1074, one Yamaha FZ piloting bike and 921 kg (9 Quintals 21 Kg) of contraband ganja has been seized and the accused managed to escape from the spot i.e from the loading point in connection with Semiliguda PS Case No. 66/2020, dtd. 27.07.2020, u/s 20 (b) (ii) (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. All accused involved in this case has been identified. One of them has been detained. Rest will be arrested very soon.

IIC of Semiliguda PS Dhiren Behera said that the other ganja smugglers involved in the case have been identified and will be nabbed soon.

The huge cache of contraband was being transported from Odisha to Haryana.

This is being hailed as a huge success for Koraput police headed by Mr. Niranjan Behera, SDPO, sunabeda police station and Semiliguda police station officers and staff members.

Related

comments