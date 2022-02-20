Odisha: SEC AP Padhi strongly condemned attack on journalists in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district

Bhubaneswar: State Election Commissioner AP Padhi has strongly condemned attack on journalists in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district. Asks DGP and district administration to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Attack on journalists during polling in Jajpur, Police detain 15 people for questioning in connection with the violence. Police flag march in Bachala gram panchayat.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemns attack on journalists during Panchayat Election polling in Jajpur. Frequent attacks on scribes not good sign & raise serious questions on law & order situation. Politics has controversies but there is no place for violence, says Pradhan