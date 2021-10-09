Odisha : schools to remain closed till October 20 for Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, all government schools in Odisha will remain closed from October 9 (afternoon, after classes are over) till October 20, in view of Durga Puja followed by Kumar Purnima festival, informed officials of School and Mass Education Department.

As per the official order, the Schools for class-IX, X & XII will resume from 21st October, 2021 with the same timing as issued by Govt. and the same SOP will be followed in view of Pandemic situation arising out of COVID-19. All Headmasters/ Principals of Higher Secondary Schools must be intimated accordingly