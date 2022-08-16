Odisha: Schools in Garadpur, Marshaghai and Mahakalapada blocks in Kendrapara district to remain closed on August 17 and 18 due to flood

Bhubaneswar: All schools in Garadpur, Marshaghai and Mahakalapada blocks in Kendrapara district to remain closed on August 17 and 18 in view of floods.
Besides , teachers need to go to schools, announces District Education Officer
Bhubaneswar: All schools in Garadpur, Marshaghai and Mahakalapada blocks in Kendrapara district to remain closed on August 17 and 18 in view of floods.
Besides , teachers need to go to schools, announces District Education Officer
Prev Post
New office bearers elected for Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry;Officials of MCCI had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu