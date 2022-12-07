OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha School Education Authority directs District Education Officers to finalize the annual sports activities on the eve of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : With an aim to popularize Hockey and to commemorate the #FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023, annual sports activities will be organized at school level with the theme of #Hockey World Cup.

Besides, Series of sports activities has been chalked out by School and Mass Education  department in this regard.

Further, the Odisha School Education Authority has instructed all District Education Officers to finalize the sports calendar and organize activities at school level from 8th Dec, 2022 to 10th January, 2023.

