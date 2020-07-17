Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 7 new COVID19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 136

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 7 new COVID19 Positive Cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 136.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 718 new COVID19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 16110. 718 new COVID19 cases detected from 24 districts in Odisha; 479 from quarantine centres & 239 are local contacts . Ganjam district reports the maximum 231 Covid19 cases. Khurda records highest single-day spike of 150 positive cases.

Odisha reports 4 more deaths due to COVID19. Another 2 COVID patients die due to other health ailments. Total death toll due to COVID 19 reached at 83.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Cuttack: 32

6. Dhenkanal: 6

7. Gajapati: 21

8. Ganjam: 231

9. Jagatsinghpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 24

11. Kandhamal: 7

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 28

14. Khurda: 150

15. Koraput: 27

16. Malkangiri: 54

17. Mayurbhanj: 22

18. Nawarangpur: 1

19. Nayagarh: 13

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 19

22. Sambalpur: 7

23. Sonepur: 5

24. Sundargarh: 10

New Recoveries: 401

Cumulative Tested: 369738

Positive: 16110

Recovered: 10877

Active Cases: 5124

