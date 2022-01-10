Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 644 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 644 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4829 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 9th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4829

Of which 0-18 years: 448

In quarantine: 2823

Local contacts: 2006

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 69

2. Balasore: 210

3. Bargarh: 84

4. Bhadrak: 69

5. Balangir: 104

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 401

8. Deogarh: 19

9. Dhenkanal: 23

10. Gajapati: 32

11. Ganjam: 49

12. Jagatsinghpur: 46

13. Jajpur: 66

14. Jharsuguda: 189

15. Kalahandi: 48

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 24

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 933

20. Koraput: 77

21. Malkangiri: 11

22. Mayurbhanj: 162

23. Nawarangpur: 85

24. Nayagarh: 24

25. Nuapada: 51

26. Puri: 130

27. Rayagada: 82

28. Sambalpur: 644

29. Sonepur: 32

30. Sundargarh: 869

31. State Pool: 219

New recoveries: 386

Cumulative tested: 26178973

Positive: 1075698

Recovered: 1046617

Active cases: 20560