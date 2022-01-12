Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 596 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Samablpur District Reports 596 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8778 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th Jan
New Positive Cases: 8778
Of which 0-18 years: 792
In quarantine: 5096
Local contacts: 3682
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 231
3. Bargarh: 136
4. Bhadrak: 103
5. Balangir: 216
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 78
10. Gajapati: 72
11. Ganjam: 106
12. Jagatsinghpur: 114
13. Jajpur: 191
14. Jharsuguda: 203
15. Kalahandi: 86
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 46
18. Keonjhar: 95
19. Khurda: 2615
20. Koraput: 161
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 338
23. Nawarangpur: 112
24. Nayagarh: 75
25. Nuapada: 67
26. Puri: 216
27. Rayagada: 65
28. Sambalpur: 596
29. Sonepur: 87
30. Sundargarh: 1252
31. State Pool: 575
New recoveries: 752
Cumulative tested: 26322602
Positive: 1091547
Recovered: 1047783
Active cases: 35242