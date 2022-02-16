Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 852 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th Feb

New Positive Cases: 852

Of which 0-18 years: 181

In quarantine: 495

Local contacts: 357

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 64

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 33

11. Ganjam: 9

12. Jagatsinghpur: 28

13. Jajpur: 40

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 113

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 26

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 17

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 11

27. Rayagada: 13

28. Sambalpur: 39

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 89

31. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 1671

Cumulative tested: 28595269

Positive: 1279898

Recovered: 1261467

Active cases: 9433