Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 387 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 387 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10489 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10489

Of which 0-18 years: 982

In quarantine: 6082

Local contacts: 4407

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 158

2. Balasore: 433

3. Bargarh: 166

4. Bhadrak: 118

5. Balangir: 238

6. Boudh: 85

7. Cuttack: 786

8. Deogarh: 44

9. Dhenkanal: 70

10. Gajapati: 109

11. Ganjam: 92

12. Jagatsinghpur: 207

13. Jajpur: 195

14. Jharsuguda: 225

15. Kalahandi: 163

16. Kandhamal: 56

17. Kendrapada: 90

18. Keonjhar: 105

19. Khurda: 2934

20. Koraput: 162

21. Malkangiri: 55

22. Mayurbhanj: 383

23. Nawarangpur: 159

24. Nayagarh: 193

25. Nuapada: 108

26. Puri: 198

27. Rayagada: 253

28. Sambalpur: 387

29. Sonepur: 163

30. Sundargarh: 1447

31. State Pool: 707

New recoveries: 4452

Cumulative tested: 26701571

Positive: 1144401

Recovered: 1060067

Active cases: 75797