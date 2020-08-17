Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 35 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total cases rise to 1,481

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 35 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total cases rise to 1,481 in the district.

Tests done in Odisha in a day above 50000 but the number of positive cases have fallen to 2244. 2,244 more test positive for COVID19 in Odisha, total cases rise to 62,294. 1390 from quarantine centres & 854 local contacts. Over 100 cases in 8 districts; Khurda reports highest 311 cases followed by Ganjam (243) & Cuttack (194). Odisha reports 10 more COVID19 deaths- 4 from Khurda, 1 each from Sundergarh, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Cuttack & Bargarh .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 142

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 104

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 194

8. Dhenkanal: 18

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 243

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 98

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 67

15. Kandhamal: 121

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 311

19. Koraput: 94

20. Malkangiri: 98

21. Mayurbhanj: 91

22. Nawarangpur: 21

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 9

25. Puri: 68

26. Rayagada: 160

27. Sambalpur: 35

28. Sonepur: 11

29. Sundargarh: 136

New Recoveries: 1550

Cumulative Tested: 958929

Positive: 62294

Recovered: 42276

Active Cases: 19612

