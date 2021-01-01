Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 35 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur District reports 35 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 245 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 139 quarantine cases & 106 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,29,866.Three more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1876.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Jagatsinghpur: 4

11. Jajpur: 15

12. Jharsuguda: 9

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 8

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Khurda: 19

18. Mayurbhanj: 17

19. Nayagarh: 2

20. Nuapada: 5

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 35

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 34

25. State Pool: 5

New recoveries: 329

Cumulative tested: 6976108

Positive: 329866

Recovered: 325432

Active cases: 2505

