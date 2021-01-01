Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 35 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur District reports 35 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 245 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 139 quarantine cases & 106 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,29,866.Three more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1876.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Jagatsinghpur: 4
11. Jajpur: 15
12. Jharsuguda: 9
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 8
16. Keonjhar: 1
17. Khurda: 19
18. Mayurbhanj: 17
19. Nayagarh: 2
20. Nuapada: 5
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 35
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 34
25. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 329
Cumulative tested: 6976108
Positive: 329866
Recovered: 325432
Active cases: 2505