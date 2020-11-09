Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,289

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,289. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1219 fresh COVID19 cases; 708 are quarantine cases & 511 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,02,793. COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,441.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 78

2. Balasore: 107

3. Bargarh: 39

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 46

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 106

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 30

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 15

12. Jagatsinghpur: 53

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 36

15. Kalahandi: 38

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 40

19. Khurda: 92

20. Koraput: 28

21. Malkangiri: 5

22. Mayurbhanj: 83

23. Nawarangpur: 13

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 31

26. Puri: 34

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 20

30. Sundargarh: 107

31. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 1311

Cumulative Tested: 4984550

Positive: 302793

Recovered: 288168

Active cases: 13131

Related

comments