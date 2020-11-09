Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,289

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 8,289. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1219 fresh COVID19 cases; 708 are quarantine cases & 511 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,02,793. COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,441.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 78
2. Balasore: 107
3. Bargarh: 39
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 46
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 106
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 30
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 15
12. Jagatsinghpur: 53
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 36
15. Kalahandi: 38
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 50
18. Keonjhar: 40
19. Khurda: 92
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 5
22. Mayurbhanj: 83
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 23
25. Nuapada: 31
26. Puri: 34
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 32
29. Sonepur: 20
30. Sundargarh: 107
31. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 1311
Cumulative Tested: 4984550
Positive: 302793
Recovered: 288168
Active cases: 13131