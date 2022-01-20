Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 247 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 247 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10368 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10368
Of which 0-18 years: 1090
In quarantine: 6015
Local contacts: 4353
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 136
2. Balasore: 304
3. Bargarh: 152
4. Bhadrak: 129
5. Balangir: 253
6. Boudh: 76
7. Cuttack: 940
8. Deogarh: 78
9. Dhenkanal: 83
10. Gajapati: 100
11. Ganjam: 87
12. Jagatsinghpur: 165
13. Jajpur: 290
14. Jharsuguda: 157
15. Kalahandi: 194
16. Kandhamal: 83
17. Kendrapada: 106
18. Keonjhar: 123
19. Khurda: 3036
20. Koraput: 202
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 165
23. Nawarangpur: 162
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 196
26. Puri: 140
27. Rayagada: 208
28. Sambalpur: 247
29. Sonepur: 180
30. Sundargarh: 1505
31. State Pool: 664
New recoveries: 6785
Cumulative tested: 26916297
Positive: 1177462
Recovered: 1080562
Active cases: 88346