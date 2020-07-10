Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 2 new COVID19 cases today, total tally 108

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 2 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 108.

It should be noted that Odisha reported highest single-day spike in fresh COVID19 cases with 755 new cases in 24 hours. Total positives in the State jump to 11956. 508 from quarantine centres & remaining 247 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Bolangir: 12

6. Cuttack: 55

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Gajapati: 30

10. Ganjam: 320

11. Jagatsinghpur: 5

12. Jajpur: 86

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 32

16. Khorda: 59

17. Koraput: 5

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nayagarh: 16

21. Puri: 11

22. Sambalpur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 62

New Recoveries: 401

Cumulative Tested: 321443

Positive: 11956

Recovered: 7407

Active Cases: 4476

