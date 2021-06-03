Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 194 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 194 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha adds 8839 more Covid cases to its tally in the last 24 hours. Khordha records maximum 1235 positives. State’s cumulative Covid-19 cases rise to 790970. A total of 70178 samples were tested in #Odisha, yesterday.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd June

New Positive Cases: 8839

In quarantine: 4948

Local contacts: 3891

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 414

2. Balasore: 395

3. Bargarh: 193

4. Bhadrak: 419

5. Balangir: 89

6. Boudh: 179

7. Cuttack: 769

8. Deogarh: 84

9. Dhenkanal: 510

10. Gajapati: 52

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 317

13. Jajpur: 493

14. Jharsuguda: 121

15. Kalahandi: 145

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 302

18. Keonjhar: 188

19. Khurda: 1235

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 583

23. Nawarangpur: 129

24. Nayagarh: 246

25. Nuapada: 34

26. Puri: 438

27. Rayagada: 216

28. Sambalpur: 194

29. Sonepur: 118

30. Sundargarh: 338

31. State Pool: 200

New recoveries: 10594

Cumulative tested: 11972226

Positive: 790970

Recovered: 702621

Active cases: 85423