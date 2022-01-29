Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 149 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 149 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4842 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4842
Of which 0-18 years: 671
In quarantine: 2809
Local contacts: 2033
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 104
2. Balasore: 169
3. Bargarh: 72
4. Bhadrak: 106
5. Balangir: 140
6. Boudh: 28
7. Cuttack: 443
8. Deogarh: 85
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 65
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 96
13. Jajpur: 134
14. Jharsuguda: 70
15. Kalahandi: 155
16. Kandhamal: 80
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 1253
20. Koraput: 81
21. Malkangiri: 43
22. Mayurbhanj: 179
23. Nawarangpur: 124
24. Nayagarh: 210
25. Nuapada: 142
26. Puri: 76
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 149
29. Sonepur: 42
30. Sundargarh: 159
31. State Pool: 265
New recoveries: 10511
Cumulative tested: 27507630
Positive: 1241068
Recovered: 1173907
Active cases: 58533