Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 14 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 14 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 231 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 3,30,921.133 quarantine cases & 98 are local contact cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 11

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 12

14. Jharsuguda: 15

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 9

18. Khurda: 11

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 8

21. Nawarangpur: 2

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 10

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 14

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 32

29. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 271

Cumulative tested: 7065078

Positive: 330921

Recovered: 326778

Active cases: 2203

Related

comments