Odisha: Sambalpur District reports 10 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 10 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 183 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 106 quarantine cases & 77 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,30,492. Two more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1885.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 24
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 6
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 11
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 3
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 10
18. Keonjhar: 1
19. Khurda: 14
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 5
22. Nuapada: 10
23. Puri: 6
24. Sambalpur: 10
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 32
27. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 244
Cumulative tested: 7028873
Positive: 330492
Recovered: 326209
Active cases: 2345