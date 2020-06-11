Odisha: #Sambalpur District reports 1 new #COVID19 positive case in last 24 hours, tally at 18

Sambalpur: Sambalpur District reports 1 new COVID19 positive case in last 24 hours, tally at 18.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 136 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total tally at 3386. Out of the total, 134 cases reported from quarantine centres while 2 are local cases. While active cases now stand at 1092, recoveries remain at 2282. Total RT-PCR tests conducted in the State in last 24 hours 3333. Cumulative tests climb to 188743.
District wise details of new COVID19 cases
Keonjhar: 8
Jharsuguda: 4
Khordha: 17
Dhenkanal: 3
Cuttack: 7
Kendrapada: 1
Nuapada: 2
Gajapati: 7
Kandhamal: 15
Kalahandi: 2
Ganjam: 3
Puri: 3
Mayurbhanj: 9
Sambalpur: 1
ODRAF/ NDRF/Fire Services:54
(Personnels returned from Amphan duty)