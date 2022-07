Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today informed that the online application process for Plus II admission in Odisha will begin on July 20 and will continue till August 10.

Besides, the interested students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) official website www.samsodisha.gov.in. for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the portal.