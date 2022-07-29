Odisha : Rs 108.5 crore spent for infrastructure development in Kotia group of villages, says Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by BJD MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik said in the house that the More than Rs 108.5 crore has been spent to build roads, school and Anganwadi buildings, Mission Shakti buildings, hospital, stalls, RI office, police station, electrification and installation of mobile towers in Kotia group of villages in Odisha’s Korput district.

Besides, part of the grant has been spent for the promotion of livelihood of the residents, staff quarters for the government officials, a residential school and two new high schools.

Further, 18 primary and Upper primary school buildings, and an Adarsha Vidyalaya were constructed in Kotia, he added.