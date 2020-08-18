Odisha Revenue Minister, SRC made aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi and Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena made aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Malkangiri district. They reviewed the situation in a high level meeting with senior officers held after the aerial survey.

Incessant rain in the district left 933 villages affected, 321 houses damaged and crop loss in 1971 Hectares of agricultural land. District Administration is directed to submit damage report within 7 days. Assistance shall be provided to the affected people within 48 hours.

Chief Minister appreciated Odisha Fire Service personnel and Home Guards for displaying exemplary professionalism and commitment to duty by saving as many as 45 people including children, marooned in the flood water of Saberi River in Malkangiri. He said that the quick action of these personnel to save lives is praiseworthy.

