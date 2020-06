Berhampur: Restrictions imposed in rural areas of Ganjam district. Collector urges people not to visit urban areas for next 15 days if not any emergency.

We request people in Rural area not to visit Urban area for next fifteen days if not any emergency. Avoid crowds.

Use mask 😷.

Keep two metre distance from other person.

Wash hands.@CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 27, 2020

