Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports three more COVID19 deaths, toll mounts to 21.

Details of 3 COVID-19 deaths:

– A 75 year old male of Ganjam district,

– A 65 year old male of Cuttack district,

– A 73 year old male of Bhubaneswar

It should be noted that Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours. 234 from quarantine centres & 30 local contacts. Total cases surge to 6614.

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 15

2. Jharsuguda: 18

3. Koraput: 1

4. Jajpur: 41

5. Keonjhar: 25

6. Malkangiri: 2

7. Bhadrak: 1

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Bargarh: 18

10. Nuapada: 1

11. Balasore: 12

12. Cuttack: 12

13. Angul: 4

14. Jagatsinghpur: 4

15. Ganjam: 76

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Gajapati: 1

18. Puri: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. Kalahandi: 1

21. Sambalpur: 1

22. Bolangir: 2

23. Mayurbhanj: 15

New recoveries: 184

Cumulative tested: 255809

Positive: 6614

Recovered: 4606

Active Cases: 1980

