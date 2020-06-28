Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports three more COVID19 deaths, toll mounts to 21.
Details of 3 COVID-19 deaths:
– A 75 year old male of Ganjam district,
– A 65 year old male of Cuttack district,
– A 73 year old male of Bhubaneswar
It should be noted that Odisha reports 264 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours. 234 from quarantine centres & 30 local contacts. Total cases surge to 6614.
District Wise Cases
1. Khordha: 15
2. Jharsuguda: 18
3. Koraput: 1
4. Jajpur: 41
5. Keonjhar: 25
6. Malkangiri: 2
7. Bhadrak: 1
8. Kandhamal: 1
9. Bargarh: 18
10. Nuapada: 1
11. Balasore: 12
12. Cuttack: 12
13. Angul: 4
14. Jagatsinghpur: 4
15. Ganjam: 76
16. Nayagarh: 2
17. Gajapati: 1
18. Puri: 7
19. Sundargarh: 4
20. Kalahandi: 1
21. Sambalpur: 1
22. Bolangir: 2
23. Mayurbhanj: 15
New recoveries: 184
Cumulative tested: 255809
Positive: 6614
Recovered: 4606
Active Cases: 1980