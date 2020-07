Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports record high recovery of 290 COVID19 patients in a day. Total recoveries in the State rise to 6224.

99 from Ganjam

56 from Gajapati

33 from Jharsuguda

16 from Cuttack

16 from Nabarangpur

15 from Balasore

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Khurdha

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Keonjhar

6 from Puri

5 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 each from Baragarh and Koraput

1 each from Jajpur and Sundergarh

