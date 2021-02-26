Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing a slightly upward trend in COVID19 single-day tally for the last two days. Odisha reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 94
In quarantine: 56
Local contacts: 38
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 4
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 5
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kandhamal: 3
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 8
16. Mayurbhanj: 7
17. Nuapada: 3
18. Puri: 2
19. Sambalpur: 17
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 8
22. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 67
Cumulative tested: 8277713
Positive: 337018
Recovered: 334400
Active cases: 650