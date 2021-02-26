Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing a slightly upward trend in COVID19 single-day tally for the last two days. Odisha reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positive Cases: 94

In quarantine: 56

Local contacts: 38

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 4

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 5

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kandhamal: 3

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 8

16. Mayurbhanj: 7

17. Nuapada: 3

18. Puri: 2

19. Sambalpur: 17

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 8

22. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 67

Cumulative tested: 8277713

Positive: 337018

Recovered: 334400

Active cases: 650