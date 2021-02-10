Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 92 Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
In quarantine: 54
Local contacts: 38
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 9
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 3
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kalahandi: 4
12. Keonjhar: 6
13. Khurda: 6
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 2
16. Nuapada: 2
17. Puri: 7
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 8
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 11
New recoveries: 108
Cumulative tested: 7930729
Positive: 335889
Recovered: 333139
Active cases: 787