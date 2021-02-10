Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 92 Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

In quarantine: 54

Local contacts: 38

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 9

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kalahandi: 4

12. Keonjhar: 6

13. Khurda: 6

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 2

16. Nuapada: 2

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 8

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 11

New recoveries: 108

Cumulative tested: 7930729

Positive: 335889

Recovered: 333139

Active cases: 787