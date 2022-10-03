Odisha reports 91 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 91 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Oct

New Positive Cases: 91

Of which 0-18 years: 8

In quarantine: 54

Local contacts: 37

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Boudh: 5

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Khurda: 14

13. Koraput: 3

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Nuapada: 13

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 3

20. Sonepur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 14

22. State Pool: 4

New recoveries: 194

Cumulative tested: 33613814

Positive: 1334525

Recovered: 1324230

Active cases: 1044