Odisha reports 91 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 91 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Oct
New Positive Cases: 91
Of which 0-18 years: 8
In quarantine: 54
Local contacts: 37
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Boudh: 5
4. Cuttack: 9
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Jagatsinghpur: 1
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Khurda: 14
13. Koraput: 3
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Nuapada: 13
17. Puri: 5
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 3
20. Sonepur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 14
22. State Pool: 4
New recoveries: 194
Cumulative tested: 33613814
Positive: 1334525
Recovered: 1324230
Active cases: 1044
Comments are closed.