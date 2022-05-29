Odisha Reports 9 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288431 . Cuttack district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Khurdha district with 4 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th May
New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 3
2. Khurda: 4
3. Sambalpur: 1
4. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31723325
Positive: 1288431
Recovered: 1279176
Active cases: 76