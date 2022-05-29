Odisha Reports 9 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288431 . Cuttack district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Khurdha district with 4 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th May

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 3

2. Khurda: 4

3. Sambalpur: 1

4. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 13

Cumulative tested: 31723325

Positive: 1288431

Recovered: 1279176

Active cases: 76