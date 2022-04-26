Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours Ap

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288007.Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th April

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Khurda: 2

3. Sambalpur: 1

4. Sundargarh: 4

New recoveries: 13

Cumulative tested: 31218066

Positive: 1288007

Recovered: 1278750

Active cases: 80