Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours Ap

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288007.Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th April

New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2
2. Khurda: 2
3. Sambalpur: 1
4. Sundargarh: 4
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31218066
Positive: 1288007
Recovered: 1278750
Active cases: 80

