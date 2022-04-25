Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287998.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 24th April
New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Jajpur: 1
4. Kendrapada: 1
5. Khurda: 4
6. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31200012
Positive: 1287998
Recovered: 1278737
Active cases: 84