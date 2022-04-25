Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287998.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 24th April

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Jajpur: 1

4. Kendrapada: 1

5. Khurda: 4

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31200012

Positive: 1287998

Recovered: 1278737

Active cases: 84