Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287989.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd April
New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Khurda: 4
4. Sundargarh: 1
5. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31180308
Positive: 1287989
Recovered: 1278729
Active cases: 83