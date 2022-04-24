Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287989.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd April

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Khurda: 4

4. Sundargarh: 1

5. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 11

Cumulative tested: 31180308

Positive: 1287989

Recovered: 1278729

Active cases: 83