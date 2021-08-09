Odisha reports 886 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 886 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 987956. Khordha district registered the Highest of 253 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 81 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th August New Positive Cases: 886
In quarantine: 512
Local contacts: 374
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 54
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 11
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 33
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 253
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 25
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Puri: 53
25. Rayagada: 5
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 12
29. State Pool: 51
New recoveries: 1463
Cumulative tested: 16626905
Positive: 987956
Recovered: 969916
Active cases: 11486
