Odisha reports 8845 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8845 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1196140. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2528 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 628 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 21st Jan
New Positive Cases: 8845
Of which 0-18 years: 927
In quarantine: 5128
Local contacts: 3717
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 160
2. Balasore: 290
3. Bargarh: 141
4. Bhadrak: 117
5. Balangir: 232
6. Boudh: 93
7. Cuttack: 628
8. Deogarh: 55
9. Dhenkanal: 100
10. Gajapati: 92
11. Ganjam: 53
12. Jagatsinghpur: 180
13. Jajpur: 209
14. Jharsuguda: 144
15. Kalahandi: 239
16. Kandhamal: 109
17. Kendrapada: 92
18. Keonjhar: 110
19. Khurda: 2528
20. Koraput: 203
21. Malkangiri: 50
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 187
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 205
26. Puri: 165
27. Rayagada: 221
28. Sambalpur: 181
29. Sonepur: 207
30. Sundargarh: 1001
31. State Pool: 507
New recoveries: 10390
Cumulative tested: 27059365
Positive: 1196140
Recovered: 1099423
Active cases: 88150