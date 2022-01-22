Odisha reports 8845 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8845 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1196140. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2528 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 628 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 21st Jan

New Positive Cases: 8845

Of which 0-18 years: 927

In quarantine: 5128

Local contacts: 3717

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 160

2. Balasore: 290

3. Bargarh: 141

4. Bhadrak: 117

5. Balangir: 232

6. Boudh: 93

7. Cuttack: 628

8. Deogarh: 55

9. Dhenkanal: 100

10. Gajapati: 92

11. Ganjam: 53

12. Jagatsinghpur: 180

13. Jajpur: 209

14. Jharsuguda: 144

15. Kalahandi: 239

16. Kandhamal: 109

17. Kendrapada: 92

18. Keonjhar: 110

19. Khurda: 2528

20. Koraput: 203

21. Malkangiri: 50

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 187

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 205

26. Puri: 165

27. Rayagada: 221

28. Sambalpur: 181

29. Sonepur: 207

30. Sundargarh: 1001

31. State Pool: 507

New recoveries: 10390

Cumulative tested: 27059365

Positive: 1196140

Recovered: 1099423

Active cases: 88150