Odisha reports 859 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 859 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1278121. Khordha district registered the Highest of 105 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 65 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb
New Positive Cases: 859
Of which 0-18 years: 172
In quarantine: 503
Local contacts: 356
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 39
11. Ganjam: 18
12. Jagatsinghpur: 15
13. Jajpur: 45
14. Jharsuguda: 24
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 25
18. Keonjhar: 16
19. Khurda: 105
20. Koraput: 71
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 34
23. Nawarangpur: 11
24. Nayagarh: 19
25. Nuapada: 13
26. Puri: 16
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 35
29. Sonepur: 18
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 1845
Cumulative tested: 28478066
Positive: 1278121
Recovered: 1257840
Active cases: 11324