Odisha reports 859 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 859 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1278121. Khordha district registered the Highest of 105 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 65 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb

New Positive Cases: 859

Of which 0-18 years: 172

In quarantine: 503

Local contacts: 356

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 65

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 39

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 15

13. Jajpur: 45

14. Jharsuguda: 24

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 25

18. Keonjhar: 16

19. Khurda: 105

20. Koraput: 71

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 34

23. Nawarangpur: 11

24. Nayagarh: 19

25. Nuapada: 13

26. Puri: 16

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 35

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 1845

Cumulative tested: 28478066

Positive: 1278121

Recovered: 1257840

Active cases: 11324